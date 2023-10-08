Maysan Police Break Up A Tribal Quarrel And Arrest 14 Accused From Both Sides

Maysan police detachments were able to break up a tribal quarrel that broke out in Al-Amil neighborhood in the city of Amarah, the center of Maysan Governorate, and arrested 14 defendants from both sides of the quarrel.

The Maysan Police Command said in a statement, a copy of which was received by the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: “A joint force from Al-Amil police station and the rescue police, in conjunction with a force from the federal police and the National Security detachments, was able to break up the quarrel that caused the injury of an officer in the Federal Police Command as a result of gunshots being fired.”

It added: "The force arrested 14 defendants from both sides of the quarrel. They were referred to the relevant investigation center in order to bring them before the judiciary."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

