Lebanese Hezbollah: We Targeted 3 Zionist Occupation Sites In Shebaa Farms Area

The Lebanese Hezbollah announced the firing of "numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles" at Israeli occupation positions in a disputed border area.

A statement from the party said today, “The Islamic Resistance Hezbollah attacked three Zionist occupation sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms area with large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles,” adding that "this came in solidarity with the large-scale air, sea, and land attack that was launched by the Palestinian Hamas movement on Saturday against the Zionist entity.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency