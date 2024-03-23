Former Progressive Socialist Party Chief, Walid Jumblatt, cabled today Russian President Vladimir Putin, condemning the terrorist attack that occurred in the city of Moscow on Friday, stressing that 'the attack aims to strike the stability of Russia' and that 'terrorism has no borders or deterrent.' Jumblatt's cable stated: 'I strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place in the city of Moscow, which led to dozens of innocent civilian casualties, including many children. This brutal attack aims to strike the stability of Russia and confirms once again that terrorism has no borders or deterrents...In these difficult times, I express the highest degree of solidarity with the Russian people and extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.' Jumblatt sent similar cables to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, stressing that 'the attack aims to undermine stability in Russia and sabotage internal peace.' Source: National News Agency - Lebanon