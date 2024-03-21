INTENSE ISRAELI BOMBING OF GAZA KILLS DOZENS OF PALESTINIAN CIVILIANSWorld Water Day

Dozens of Palestinian civilians, the majority of them children and women, were Thursday killed and injured in the intense and ongoing occupation bombing of Gaza City, as the brutal Israeli aggression against Palestinians enters its 167th day in a row. For the fourth day in a row, the occupation army continues a massive incursion and invasion into Al-Rimal neighborhood, and inside and around the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, amid missile and artillery shelling and gunfire, which led to the killing of dozens of citizens, while others were left with separate injuries as a large number of victims are still under the rubble. The occupation army blew up the specialized surgical building in the Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, amid a complete loss of communication with all medical teams inside the complex in Gaza City. The Israeli army threatened everyone inside to evacuate it immediately as families inside appealed to the Red Cross and international institutions to go to the complex to rescue them. Dozens of citizens were killed, and others were injured, in a violent artillery shelling that targeted homes owned by Abu Hasira family, and others on Al-Rashid Street and its surroundings in Al-Mina area, west of Gaza City. The occupation Apache helicopter opened fire on houses surrounding Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City. The western neighborhoods of Gaza City, Tal al-Hawa, al-Rimal, Sheikh Ajlin, and al-Shati camp are seeing intense artillery shelling. An airstrike targeted a house in al-Shati Camp, west of Gaza City, killing and injuring dozens. A number of citizens were killed when the occupation bombed a house owned by Saidam family in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli warplanes also bombed a house owned by Kurd family next to the Jaffa Mosque in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing and injuring dozens. Nine people were killed, and a large number are still trapped under the rubble, after Israeli aircraft bombed a house owned by Abu Al-Arabi family in the new camp, west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli warplanes bombed for the fourth time on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon During the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), which was held in 1992, the General Assembly adopted March 22 of each year as World Water Day. Egypt played a pivotal role in advancing the water agenda at the United Nations, stresses the necessity of adhering to the relevant principles of international law, most notably the rule of not causing harm to the water uses of countries riparian to international rivers, and the principle of prior notification and consultation. These challenges require strenuous efforts to confront them at all levels First: At the societal level, by increasing citizens' awareness of the importance of rationalizing water and preserving it from all forms of waste and pollution. Secondly, at the executive level: In 2020, Egypt launched the first integrated water policy strategy for managing water resources until 2050, its implementation is based on the theory of 'integrated water resources management,' and is implemented jointly by multiple ministries and entities. Egypt began implementing these policies through the implementation of many national projects, the most important of which are: - Lining the porous clay canals that were built since the era of Muhammad Ali. - Converting flood irrigation to drip irrigation. - Redrawing the Egyptian agricultural policy in some water-consuming crops such as sugar cane, rice and bananas. - Developing water resources through desalination of seawater. Source: State Information Service Egypt