Higher Education min. Congratulates 5 Egyptian Winning Teams in ACPCLatest developments of Operation ‘al-Aqsa Flood’ launched by the Palestinian resistance

Egyptian Minister of Higher Education Ayman Ashour congratulated five student teams that won in the Africa and Arab Collegiate Programming Championship (ACPC) that was held in Luxor under the auspices of the Arab Academy for Science and Technology and Innovators Support Fund (ISF). In a statement on Thursday 14/3/2024, Ashour expressed happiness that the Egyptian teams won the championship, pointing out the importance of such championships to improve the character and talents of the students in addition to developing their mental abilities and promoting their creativity, especially in the field of programming and technology. The Ministry of Higher Education i keen on encouraging the students on innovation and entrepreneurship within the framework of the national strategy of higher education and scientific research 2023, he said, lauding the efforts exerted by the ISF to support the creative abilities of the students in different domains to serve the goals of development in Egypt. Source: State Informatio n Service Egypt Following are the latest developments of Operation 'Al-Aqsa Flood' launched by the Palestinian resistance last October in response to the Israeli attacks: -Palestinian media: Three martyrs and three wounded as the occupation drone bombing a group of Palestinians were waiting for humanitarian aid western Gaza -Palestinian media: Number of martyrs has risen to 40 as the Israeli occupation helicopters shooting at Palestinians waiting for aid in Zeitoun neighborhood, in Gaza. -Euro-Med monitor: The Israeli occupation deliberately commits massacres against Palestinians waiting for humanitarian assistance. -Lebanese Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of 'Israeli' enemy soldiers near Birket Risha site at 4:00 pm with a Burkan missile, hitting the target directly. -Lebanese Resistance fighters struck Al-Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms at 4:20 pm, with missiles, inflicting direct hits. -Lebanese Resistance fighters targeted at 4:42 pm a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Ruw aisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshuba Hills with missiles, achieving direct hits. -Some 56 martyrs were left in 5 massacres committed by the Israeli enemy against aid distribution centers within 48 hours. -'Al-Yassin 105' and 'Tandum' missiles were fired by Palestinian Resistance at a troop carrier and a 'Merkava' tank of the Zionist enemy, north of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency