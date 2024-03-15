Higher Education min. Congratulates 5 Egyptian Winning Teams in ACPC

Egyptian Minister of Higher Education Ayman Ashour congratulated five student teams that won in the Africa and Arab Collegiate Programming Championship (ACPC) that was held in Luxor under the auspices of the Arab Academy for Science and Technology and Innovators Support Fund (ISF). In a statement on Thursday 14/3/2024, Ashour expressed happiness that the Egyptian teams won the championship, pointing out the importance of such championships to improve the character and talents of the students in addition to developing their mental abilities and promoting their creativity, especially in the field of programming and technology. The Ministry of Higher Education i keen on encouraging the students on innovation and entrepreneurship within the framework of the national strategy of higher education and scientific research 2023, he said, lauding the efforts exerted by the ISF to support the creative abilities of the students in different domains to serve the goals of development in Egypt. Source: State Informatio n Service Egypt