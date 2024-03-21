Higher education min. asserts depth of distinguished ties between Egypt, China

Minister of Higher Education Ayman Ashour asserted the depth of distinguished ties between Egypt and China, pointing out to the importance of boosting joint cooperation between the Egyptian and Chinese universities, especially in the medical field, to benefit from scientific and research expertise between the two sides. The Minister pointed out Egypt's interest in supporting the medical field in universities, and cooperating with universities specialized in this vital, important field, explaining that the national strategy for higher education and scientific research aims to enhance cooperation with international universities and educational and research institutions, pointing out the presence of branches of international universities in Egypt, in addition to offer dual degree programs in some specializations. Source: State Information Service Egypt