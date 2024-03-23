GEAGEA DENOUNCES TERRORIST ATTACK IN RUSSIA: CONFRONTING TERRORISM REQUIRES BROADEST GLOBAL SOLIDARITY TO ERADICATE IT FROM ITS ROOTS

Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, denounced "the terrorist attack that has so far left, unfortunately, nearly 100 Russian civilians dead, in a concert hall yesterday, Friday, in Moscow." He said in an issued statement today: 'Terrorism has no religion, color, race, or language. It strikes in a hateful, bloody, and blind manner, leading to the disasters that we have witnessed and are still witnessing in more than one country in the world, most recently the terrorist attack that occurred in Moscow.' Geagea stressed that "confronting terrorism requires the broadest global solidarity in order to eradicate it from its roots, as it constitutes the primary enemy of humanity and civilization. It also requires a relentless fight, regardless whether it is represented by individuals, organizations, regimes, or countries." He concluded by offering deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon