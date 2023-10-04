FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2023

Time Topic 4:00 pm The closing ceremony of Beirut International Innovation Exhibition BIIS 2023, and the distribution of medals, at the invitation of the National Science and Research Authority, under the patronage of caretaker Minister of Industry, George Bouchikian, at the Higher Institute for Doctorate in Science and Technology, Lebanese University - Rafik Hariri University Complex, Hadath. 6:00 pm An international championship for men and women in French boxing 'Savat' organized by the Lebanese French Boxing Federation, headed by Najib Nasr, at 'President Michel Suleiman Complex' in Jbeil, under the patronage of MP Ziad Hawat. 7:00 pm Opening of an exhibition titled 'Non-Political Difficulties - The Art of Boo' - at Dar El-Nimer Gallery, within the framework of the international and francophone literary festival, 'Beirut Books', organized by the French Embassy in cooperation with the French Cultural Center in Lebanon. 7:00 pm A celebration at the invitation of Qamatiya town's Imam marking the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's birth 'The Birth of the Noble Ethics', at the Husseiniya of Qamatiya, under the patronage of Minister of Culture, Judge Muhammad Wissam al-Murtada. 8:30 pm The annual dinner of the Liberal Patriots Party - Baabda Commission, at Beit Gedi Restaurant in Saba, under the patronage of the party's head, MP Camille Dori Chamoun.

