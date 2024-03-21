FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024

9:00 am Gathering in front of the Palace of Justice in Beirut, organized by the "Calibre" Judicial Independence Group and Our Funds Association, to "support Judge Ghada Aoun in her battle to liberate the judiciary and deposits." 10:30 am Press conference by the Minister of Public Health in the Caretaker Government, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, to announce significant increases in health coverage for patients of the Ministry of Public Health under the new Ministry tariffs, in Meeting Room B1 at the Ministry building in Bir Hassan. 11:45 am Solidarity sit-in with the Palestinian people by the "Ummah Movement" at the Mosque and Complex of the Islamic Call College - Bir Hassan - next to the Kuwaiti Embassy. 3:00 pm Celebration by the Alphabet Revival Committee, chaired by former MP Naamatallah Abi Nasr, on the occasion of Alphabet Day, at the National Library - Sanayeh, under the patronage of the Minister of Culture in the Caretaker Government, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada. 4:15 pm Closing ceremony of the linguistic project organized by the Lebanese Association for Educational and Cultural Renewal (Alrec), chaired by Rima Younes, titled "Francophone Winter 2024," with the support of the French Embassy in Lebanon and the French Institute. (On Zoom application). 6:00 pm Iftar at the American University of Technology (AUT) at the Palace Restaurant in Qasr Al-Shater Hassan - Ras Maska - Koura, under the patronage of the Mufti of Tripoli, Sheikh Mohammad Tarek Imam. 7:00 pm 'House of Youth and Culture" in Zouk Mikael celebrates Mother's Day during the "World Poetry Day" and launches the Elias Abu Shabakeh Award in its third edition. 7:00 pm Lecture titled "The Law of Karma under the Microscope of Esoteric Science," organized by the White Knowledge Friends Association - Esoteric Science at the Esoteric Science Center - Beirut, Hazmieh Road - Hazmieh Commercial Center and Financial Trust Bank, Block A, First Floor (next to Spinneys). 8:00 pm Panel discussion titl ed "Combating Drug Trafficking Through Media and Digital Means," organized by the Lebanese Pharmacists Syndicate and the Health Sector in the "Marada" Movement, at the Lebanese Pharmacists Syndicate building in Corniche Al-Nahr, under the patronage and presence of MP Tony Frangieh, head of the Parliamentary Information Technology Committee. The discussion will be followed by a cocktail party. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon