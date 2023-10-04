Foreign, Justice ministries launch notarisation, certification service at diplomatic missions

The Foreign Affairs and the Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments ministries have inaugurated the notarisation and certification service at the kingdom’s overseas diplomatic missions, covering all legal transactions.

Dr. Abbdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Foreign Affairs Minister, and Nawaf bin Mohammed Al Maawda, Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister, attended the launch of the services, which is among the priorities to develop judicial services, in accordance with the Government Plan, and in line with the goals of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

Commenting, Dr. Al Zayani underlined the Foreign Ministry’s approach and commitment to delivering the best consular services, including authentication and legalisation.

He indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to digitise many consular services, such as electronic certification, visas, and authentication, in order to provide all possible facilities to the citizens and residents abroad.

He expressed thanks to the Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and the Justice Ministry’s officials for their cooperation, appreciating their response regarding the provision of the authentication service that will be based on applications via e-mail, in addition to enabling the service applicants to receive copies of their transaction by electronic means.

Citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the service may report to the diplomatic mission or the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments, which will contribute to streamlining procedures, as it enables them to obtain consular services without the need to travel and visit a notary in the Kingdom.

Justice Minister, in his comments, said that the inauguration of the joint service is part of the government’s efforts aimed at developing vital sectors.

He pointed out that this service allows the notarisation of all types of transactions, which contributes to serving the beneficiaries, including citizens, residents, companies and Bahrain-based investment institutions while they are abroad.

He asserted that this service will enable investors to benefit from the advantages of the service while abroad, by certifying all types of contracts, including establishing companies, and all real estate sector-related services.

Source: Bahrain News Agency