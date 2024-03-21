Egyptian General Consul in Benghazi expresses his country’s companies’ readiness to contribute to the reconstruction of Libya.

Tripoli: The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the government appointed by Parliament, 'Abdulhadi Al-Hawaij,' discussed aspects of joint cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt, and issues of concern to both countries. This came during his meeting with the Egyptian General Consul , Ahmed Al-Hamshari, at the ministry's office in the city of Benghazi, who emphasized the depth of the historical relationship between Libya and Egypt. Al-Hamshari expressed the readiness of Egyptian companies to contribute to the reconstruction of Libya with their expertise and capabilities, such as their actual participation in implementing projects for development and reconstruction Fund. Source: Libyan News Agency