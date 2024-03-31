Cabinet center: Egypt’s peaceful nuclear project to open new vistas



The Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center said new and renewable energy is expected to represent 42 percent of total energy by 2035.

Nuclear energy in Egypt plays a pivotal role in the future energy mix in light of the state’s nuclear energy resources.

This came in a new edition of information reports issued by the center under the title of “nuclear energy return of interest in clean energy mix”.

The center expected the Dabaa nuclear plant to open new vistas in Egypt as this will lead to localizing nuclear technology.

The center highlighted the Egyptian peaceful nuclear project and its stages, underlining the importance of supporting the national project of producing green hydrogen.

Source: State Information Service Egypt