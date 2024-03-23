BERRI SENDS CONDOLENCES CABLES TO RUSSIAN PRESIDENT, DUMA SPEAKER

Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, cabled today Russian President Vladimir Putin, offering deepest condolences over the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted the suburbs of Moscow. On behalf of the Lebanese parliament and people, the Speaker expressed sincere solidarity and sympathy to the families of the victims who were killed as a result of the terrorist attack that targeted a shopping center and a celebration hall in the suburbs of Moscow, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery. He stressed Lebanon's strong condemnation and denunciation of this cowardly terrorist act that targeted safe civilians, considering that terrorism has no religion or identity, whether committed by individuals or groups or through organized state terrorism. Berri confirmed that such terrorist attacks represent continued aggression against all of humanity and the sacred religions and their tolerant values, which requires an urgent international effort to dry up their sources and suppress their destructive projects for inte rnational peace and security. Speaker Berri also sent a similar cable of condolences to his Russian counterpart, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon