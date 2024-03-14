Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency Organizes Iftar in Holy City to Mark Launch of Humanitarian Aid Operation

Al-Quds - The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency organized Thursday an Iftar in the Holy City to mark the launch of the humanitarian aid operation deployed in the city on the instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee. The Iftar was attended by Muslim and Christian religious dignitaries, eminent figures, the head of the Moroccan Waqf in Al-Quds, presidents and representatives of civil society organizations, as well as personalities from various backgrounds. Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, preacher of the Al Aqsa mosque and chairman of the Supreme Islamic Committee in Al-Quds, stressed that Moroccan aid is a noble and blessed initiative with a strong human component during the holy month of Ramadan. This operation, carried out by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency on the Very High Instructions of His Majesty the King, is not the first of its kind, nor will it be the last, he said, adding that it was a continuation of several initiatives c arried out in the Holy City and in Palestine. For his part, Bishop Munib Younan, former president of the Lutheran World Federation, expressed his thanks and gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI for this generous gesture, noting that this humanitarian aid will bring great comfort to the populations of Gaza and Al-Quds, at this difficult time for the Palestinian people. These aids, he said, constitute support for the Al-Quds inhabitants and their resistance until they recover their right to the establishment of the Palestinian State. The Director of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, Mohamed Salem Echerkaoui, said that the launch of this humanitarian operation in the Gaza Strip and the city of Al-Quds, on the Very High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God preserve Him, is an exceptional event that reflects the constant High Royal Solicitude towards the Palestinian cause. "We are aware of the place that Morocco and Moroccans hold in your hearts, just as you are aware of your place among Morocc ans who are placing the Palestinian cause at the top of the country's great causes, through the praiseworthy efforts of Moroccan diplomacy and the Agency's concrete action on the ground,' he added. "We are working to mobilize the necessary funding for the 2024 annual plan, in accordance with our laws and regulations, while hoping that Arab and Islamic countries will mobilize to finance our projects and programs, so that the Kingdom of Morocco is no longer the only country taking on the financing of the Agency, which has demonstrated, in concrete terms, its ability to multiply achievements, whenever it has the necessary means at its disposal," argued Echerkaoui. He stressed that the Agency's aim for the current year is to achieve a qualitative leap in its action program, by consolidating human development, empowerment and social assistance programs, as well as documentation and memory preservation projects, in addition to those programmed and dedicated to the health, education, trade, agriculture, heritage, youth, sport, children's and women's sectors. Echerkaoui pointed out that the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, which has placed its 2024 annual plan under the banner of "Digital development to serve economic and social development in Al-Quds", is aware of the potential now offered to young people and rising generations by technology and the digital world to encourage them to set up projects that generate stable and decent incomes. Upon the instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency launched, on Thursday in the Holy City, a humanitarian aid operation on the esplanades of Augusta Victoria (Al Mutlaa) Hospital. This operation is part of the constant High sollicitude that His Majesty King Mohammed VI provides to the city of Al-Quds and its population, through the role played by the agency, under the direct supervision of His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, for more than a quarter of a century to contribute to the improvement of the socio-economic situation of the inhabitants of Al-Quds and to support the city's institutions. Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse