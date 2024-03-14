Aid to Gaza: United States Welcomes Leadership of His Majesty the King (Exclusive Statement from U.S. Ambassador Puneet Talwar to Medi1TV)

Rabat - The United States welcomes the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in this critical relief effort, in the framework of Morocco's delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, affirmed the U.S. Ambassador in Rabat, Puneet Talwar, in an exclusive statement to Medi1TV. "The United States welcomes the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in this critical relief effort, especially during the holy month of Ramadan," emphasized the U.S. diplomat, recalling that "Secretary Blinken on Tuesday highlighted Morocco's most recent delivery of humanitarian aid [for the populations of Gaza]." His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, had given Very High Instructions to deploy a humanitarian operation of food aid, by land, intended for the Palestinian population of Gaza and Al-Quds. This aid, coinciding with the beginning of the sacred month of Ramadan, comes to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian populations, especially their most vulnerable categories. Sour ce: Agence Marocaine De Presse