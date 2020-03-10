ZTE wins three Lightwave Optical Network Innovation Awards at OFC 2020

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that its next-generation optical access platform TITAN, E-OTN solution, and intelligent management and control platform ZENIC ONE have been granted the optical network innovation awards at the Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition (OFC) 2020 by Lightwave, demonstrating ZTE’s leading position in the optical communications field.

Based on a high-end router architecture and fully-distributed switch, TTIAN provides the largest access capacity in the industry and suits a wide range of application scenarios, such as home broadband, government and enterprise networks, 4G and 5G, as well as smart industrial parks. TITAN also supports GPON, 10G PON and 50G PON cross-generation access, effectively prolonging the life cycle of the equipment in the network. The TITAN platform allows for the integration of 5G and FTTH and speeds up 5G deployment by sharing infrastructure resources, such as fiber, ducts, and equipment rooms. In addition, TITAN innovatively achieves the integration of IT and CT, and extends the application scenarios of the access equipment through the built-in blade. In an operator’s live networks, TITAN provides the Access CDN function to deploy the most-watched videos downward, which dramatically improves user experience. Currently, TITAN is being deployed on a global scale.

As the flagship optical network solution of ZTE, the E-OTN solution is equipped with ZTE’s flagship OTN product ZXONE 9700, which supports the largest OTN cross-connect platform in the industry providing a maximum capacity of 2T per slot, a maximum of 128T per subrack, and a maximum of 384T in a cluster, thereby significantly expanding the network capacity. By means of a full series of in-house chipsets and a unique Flex Shaping algorithm, ZTE sets many world records in the field of beyond-100G ultra-long-distance transmission and has created the longest transmission distance in the test on the existing 400G network of China Mobile in 2019, achieving the transmission distance of over 600 km.

ZTE’s intelligent management & control platform ZENIC ONE can help achieve one-click service provisioning, and effectively improve service deployment efficiency and user experience. Meanwhile, based on big data analysis and Artificial Intelligence (AI), ZENIC ONE can precisely identify network faults, provide automated processing solutions, analyze causes and create alarms in time, thereby effectively saving operators’ network O&M costs and improving the O&M efficiency.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to our global partners for the high recognition. We are honored to receive the awards,” said Heng Yunjun, vice president of ZTE Corporation. “ZTE will continue working with the partners in the optical communications industry to deepen technological innovation and cooperation, so as to achieve business success together.”

As a well-known media in the global optical network field, Lightwave has held the annual innovation awards at OFC for many years, in order to recognize the top products and solutions in the optical communication field. The judges are famous optical network specialists from network operators, suppliers, as well as senior executives, analysts and engineers from industrial research and consulting companies.

