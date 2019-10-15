ZTE launches industry-first 5G+VDSL2 hybrid home gateway

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released the industry’s first 5G+VDSL2 hybrid home gateway, the H339X, at Broadband World Forum 2019.

Supporting a number of access technologies, such as 5G, VDSL2, PON and Ethernet WAN, the device is designed to provide operators with multiple broadband evolution solutions and help them build super high-performance networks.

The H339X 5G+VDSL2 hybrid home gateway enables broadband access in various scenarios. In areas with legacy copper infrastructure, users can employ the H339X to overcome the bandwidth constraints of xDSL and achieve gigabit speeds from a combination of 5G and xDSL networks.

In areas where copper or fiber cables are inaccessible, the H339X allows users to access broadband services via 5G and enjoy the superior low-rate, low-latency network experience.

With an SFP cage that can house a GPON/XG-PON/XGS-PON module, the H339X allows the access network to smoothly upgrade from DSL to PON, thereby enabling operators to conduct deep fiber deployments. Moreover, the H339X supports 10GE Ethernet WAN access, making it possible to build a home network in SFU+router mode. The H339X can be reused in network upgrades to help operators reduce the cost of devices and operations.

On the user side, the H339X 5G+VDSL2 hybrid home gateway supports Wi-Fi 6 and 4×4 11ax@2.4GHz+4×4 11ax@5GHz MU-MIMO, providing physical rates of up to 3.6 Gbps, which is three times the speed of AC1200 home gateways. With its 10GE LAN port and 5G ultra high-bandwidth interface, the H339X is able to bring users an ultimate broadband experience.

Compliant with the EasyMesh standard, the H339X is compatible with devices of different vendors, so as to help operators roll out home network services and allow them to build a smart mesh Wi-Fi network.

In terms of hardware design, the H339X 5G+VDSL2 hybrid home gateway features an advanced antenna array so that the RF bands of 5G and Wi-Fi do not interfere with each other. The X shape of the H339X symbolizes a future of endless possibilities, echoing the product’s integration of multiple access technologies.

ZTE leads in the CPE field by virtue of its strong R&D capabilities and the widespread adoption of its products across global markets. In Q1 2019, ZTE ranked second in terms of the global market share of CPE devices, according to a data report of the research firm IHS Markit.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE’s strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 25 commercial 5G contracts in major 5G markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, etc. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact.

