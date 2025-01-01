Zawiya Oil Refining Company Celebrates 50 Years of Contributions to Oil Sector

TRIPOLI: Abdullah Al-Lafi, a member of the Presidential Council, commended the Zawiya Oil Refining Company for its significant role in the oil sector over the past five decades. Al-Lafi highlighted the company’s contributions during challenging times at a celebration marking the company’s fiftieth anniversary. The event was attended by key figures, including a member of the National Oil Corporation Board of Directors, the Chairman and members of the company’s Board of Directors, and numerous department managers, engineers, and employees.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Lafi emphasized the company’s achievements in developing and building the oil sector, attributing its success to the leadership of its specialized management team. The celebration featured a documentary presentation showcasing the company’s history and professional accomplishments over the years. The gathering underscored the company’s enduring impact and its role in shaping the country’s crucial oil industry.