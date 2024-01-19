Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement to the SEC for Proposed Business Combination with AnyTech365

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Anteco Systems, S.L. ("AnyTech365"), a leader in AI-powered IT security, and Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE:TCOA), a special purpose acquisition company, have submitted a confidential draft of Registration Statement on Form F-4, including a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus (the "Registration Statement"), to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") with respect to their previously announced business combination agreement ("Business Combination Agreement") and proposed business combination (the "Transaction").

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus in connection with the Business Combination Agreement and proposed business combination. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about AnyTech365, the Company, and the Transaction.

The Transaction is subject to, among other things, approval by the Company's stockholders, satisfaction of the conditions stated in the Business Combination Agreement and other customary closing conditions, including the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, the receipt of certain regulatory approvals, and approval by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to list the securities of the combined company.

About AnyTech365

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Marbella, Spain, AnyTech365 is a leading European AI-powered IT Security company helping end users and small businesses have a worry-free experience with all things tech. With approximately 280 employees and offices in Marbella and Torremolinos (Spain), Casablanca (Morocco), and San Francisco (California, U.S.), AnyTech365 offers an array of security, performance, threat prevention and optimization software and hardware.

AnyTech365's flagship product is their unique and groundbreaking AI-powered AnyTech365 IntelliGuard, which is the cornerstone and foundation within all products, services and plans. AnyTech365 offers qualified technicians who are available 24/7, 365 days a year, providing fast, technical-focused support for practically any security, performance or optimization issues that users may experience with their PC, laptop, smartphone, wearable technology, smart home devices or any Internet-connected device.

To learn more, visit www.anytech365.com.

About Zalatoris Acquisition Corp.

The Company is a blank check company, which was formed to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or reorganization. The Company was formed to effect a business combination with middle market "enabling technology" businesses or assets with a focus on eCommerce, FinTech, Big Data & Analytics and Robotic Process Automation.

About J. Streicher (Sponsor)

J. Streicher Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries ("J. Streicher"), is a private and diverse U.S. financial organization that is founded on tradition, personal relationships, innovation, and steadfast principles. J. Streicher & Co. LLC, its broker dealer, holds the distinction of being one of the oldest firms on the NYSE, with roots dating back to 1910. Throughout J. Streicher's history, it has consistently provided exceptional service to its family of listed companies, even in challenging market conditions.

While J. Streicher's broker dealer primarily focuses on NYSE activities, its international investment team specializes in identifying, investing in, and nurturing potential target companies, guiding them through the complex process of transitioning into publicly traded entities. The ultimate goal is to position these companies for a successful listing. J. Streicher's core strength lies in its ability to recognize strategic private target companies and assist them in becoming publicly traded entities on prestigious exchanges such as the NYSE or NASDAQ.

