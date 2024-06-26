YOUTH, THREE CHILDREN, INJURED BY ISRAELI GUNFIRE DURING NABLUS RAID



A Palestinian young man and three children were dawn on Tuesday injured by shrapnel from occupation bullets in the ‘Askar Camp (Al Jadeed), east of Nablus.

The Red Crescent said that a young man and three children aged 9, 10, and 13 were injured by shrapnel from live bullets in the head fired by the occupation forces in the camp.

Local sources said that confrontations broke out and were described as “violent” after the occupation forces stormed the camp, amid raids and storming of citizens’ homes.

Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces raided a residential building in Nablus.

WAFA correspondent said that the occupation forces stormed the camp amid heavy gunfire, raided several homes, and detained three young men.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon