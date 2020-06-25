WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 9 (Reporting period: 11 to 24 June 2020)

Highlights

• In the past two weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Libya has more than doubled, while the escalating conflict has forced approximately 24 000 people from their homes. Attacks on health care are continuing. Thus far, there have been more confirmed attacks on health care in Libya than in any other country worldwide.

• Of the cumulative total of 639 confirmed COVID-19 patients, 44 new people have contracted the disease in the last 24 hours (between 23 and 24 June 2020).

• The southwestern region has been disproportionately hit by COVID-19, with 46% of the overall number of cases. The region has a positivity rate of 19% (293 positive cases out of just 1550 samples tested) compared with a 2% positivity rate in the northwest (301 positive cases out of 15 100 samples tested). Sebha municipality accounts for 96% of cases in the southwest, followed by Wadi Al Shaati (Braq) and Al Mahroqa municipalities. Laboratory testing capacity in the southwest needs to be scaled up immediately to improve the detection rate of positive cases that are being missed.

Source: UN Support Mission in Libya