Breaking news
- ticket title
- British Embassy In Libya: The Proliferation Of Mines And Remnants Of War In The Areas Of Clashes Is A Terrible Threat To The Lives Of Civilians
- Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell
- The French Ministry Of Defense Denies The Flight Of Its Warplanes Over Sirt City
- Tunisian Defense Minister: There Is No Deployment Of Any Foreign Forces In Tunisia, And The Solution In Libya Is Political
- The German Ambassador To Libya Discusses With The Mayor Of Al Bayda Municipality The Support Of Infrastructure Projects And The Promotion Of Economic Development
WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 8 (Reporting period: 28 May-10 June 2020)June 12, 2020
Highlights
• There has been an eight-fold increase in confirmed cases in Sebha municipality (south Libya). The municipality has 12 districts including Sebha city, a major hub on the migration route from Africa to Europe.
• Of the 359 confirmed cases for the whole of Libya, 5 patients have died, 58 have recovered and 296 are under follow-up. The highest number of cases comes from Sebha (157), followed by Tripoli (105), Misrata (19) and Benghazi (6), with 13 other locations making up the remaining 62 cases.
• Thus far, a total of 14 627 samples have been tested (8947 in Tripoli, 4139 in Benghazi, 713 in Misrata, 824 in Sebha and 4 in Zliten).
Source: World Health Organization
POST YOUR COMMENTS
You must be logged in to post a comment.