WHO Libya: Health response to COVID-19 in Libya, update # 10 (Reporting period: 25 June to 8 July 2020)

Highlights

• Under WHO’s transmission scenarios, Libya remains classified as “clusters of cases”. In the past two weeks, the number of people infected with COVID-19 has risen to 1268. Of this number, 926 people remain actively infected with COVID-19, 306 people have recovered and 36 people have died. The national case fatality rate is 2.84%.

• Thus far, a total of 37 549 specimens have been tested (21 244 in Tripoli, 11 114 in Benghazi, 2182 in Misurata, 2654 in Sabha, 312 in Zliten, 41 in Gharyan and 2 in Al-Jafra).

• The COVID-19 laboratory network has increased to 14 (spread across seven municipalities). This number includes two new laboratories in Al-Khadra Hospital and Al-Jafra.

• According to data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Sebha region (southern Libya) has been disproportionately hit by COVID-19, with 45% of the total number of cases in the country and a positivity rate of 22.5% (571 confirmed cases among 2536 samples tested). Sebha, the main city in the south, continues to register the highest numbers of cases of COVID-19 nationwide, although there are some discrepancies in the data reported by national and local authorities. Acute shortages of tests are hampering efforts to forecast the spread of the pandemic in the city. People are not complying with containment procedures: weddings and funerals are continuing to take place, and markets are still operating in some areas. Due to tribal conflicts, the security forces have failed to suspend these events or impose curfews. Moreover, because of the lack of transparency from the scientific authorities, people tend to think that the numbers being reported are exaggerated and they therefore disregard social distancing and other recommendations.

Source: World Health Organization