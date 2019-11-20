Whale Cloud Announces Connecting Digital Africa Initiatives at AfricaCom 2019

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Whale Cloud, a global leader in digital transformation, announced its “Connecting Digital Africa” initiatives to help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises in the African market with their digital transformation journey in the upcoming 5G era. Whale Cloud participated in AfricaCom 2019 on 12th to 14th November, the biggest telecommunication and technology event in Africa.

Under the initiatives, Whale Cloud is committed to enabling businesses in Africa to accelerate digital transformation with Alibaba’s digital technologies and practices and Whale Cloud’s two-decade of ICT experience. Whale Cloud will continue to help CSPs in this region with digital infrastructure including digital transformation approach and frameworks, cloud platforms based on Alibaba’s successful cloud computing practice, IT systems embedded with data analytics and intelligence technologies, and 5G-ready business and network support solutions. In addition to the digital infrastructure, Whale Cloud can also provide customized industry digital transformation solutions in finance, transportation, and new retail sectors to accelerate the smart city construction in this region.

“We are delighted to be here in South Africa to share our insights of building a digital Africa with our African customers and partners. Whale Cloud has been working with telecom operators in over 20 countries in this region, including Orange, Etisalat, Econet, Libyana, MTN, etc. At MWC 2019 Barcelona and GITEX 2019 Dubai, Whale Cloud and Alibaba have co-branded to showcase leading technologies and industry-proven practices and solutions in telecom and other vertical industries. At this year’s GITEX, Whale Cloud and Zain signed the public cloud cooperation project, and the cooperation between Whale Cloud and Zain has attracted widespread attention. So we are committed to bringing Alibaba’s technology and experience to Africa and working with African partners to support and boost the sustainability of Africa’s community and economic growth,” said Mu Ji, CEO of Whale Cloud Middle East and Africa.

During the three-day event, Whale Cloud showcased its capabilities and solutions in Digital Foundation (Apsara Cloud, Big Data Analytics, and AI), Digital Industry Solutions (New Retail, City Brain, Mobile Payment) and Digital Telco Approach and Solutions (DTMM, 5G Operation Map).