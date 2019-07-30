Weinberg Foundation Selects Newest Trustee

Mr. Nimrod Goor Becomes the First Israeli Trustee in Foundation’s History

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Baltimore (August 1, 2019) — The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, is pleased to announce the selection of its newest trustee, Mr. Nimrod Goor. Mr. Goor is the first Israeli trustee in the Weinberg Foundation’s history. His appointment was approved unanimously by the Board of Trustees on July 29, 2019. Mr. Goor will begin his term immediately. The Foundation’s Board of Trustees includes five outstanding individuals, four of whom have been appointed since 2016, including: Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin (Ret.) who began her term in May 2016; Paula B. Pretlow who began her term in January 2018; Gordon Berlin who began his term in January 2019; and now Nimrod Goor who has just started his term. Robert T. Kelly, Jr. currently serves as the Board Chair.

“Mr. Goor’s selection as trustee represents the culmination of a 13-year process of migrating the Foundation’s governance structure to one led by independent trustees,” stated Robert T. Kelly, Jr., Weinberg Foundation Board Chair. “Mr. Goor’s appointment not only rounds out the composition of the Board in terms of geographic diversity, it also affirms the Foundation’s long-term commitment to Israel.”

The Foundation will distribute $125 million in grants in 2019, including $12 million in Israel, focused on three priorities: enabling older adults to age in their communities with independence and quality of life; helping individuals obtain quality jobs; and meeting the needs of women and children at risk. Israel has been and will continue to be a priority community for the Weinberg Foundation. Priority communities are cities with personal ties to the life and legacy of Harry Weinberg, as well as cities where current trustees reside and provide leadership. These cities include Baltimore, Maryland, where the Foundation’s headquarters is located; Honolulu, Hawaiʿi, where the Foundation manages a real estate portfolio; Northeastern Pennsylvania; Chicago; San Francisco; New York; and rural communities.

“I am very excited and honored to join the Board of Trustees of the Weinberg Foundation,” said Mr. Goor. “I have been extremely impressed with the quality of the Board and professionals at the Foundation. During my recent visit to Baltimore, I was especially impressed with the Foundation’s commitment to assisting low-income and vulnerable individuals and families in the US and Israel. It will be a privilege to contribute to such a meaningful and impactful mission.”

The Weinberg Foundation’s five trustees are responsible for setting the policies that guide the Foundation’s grantmaking and investment programs. Mr. Goor is a founding partner at Helios Energy Investments, Israel’s largest private equity fund specializing in renewable energy power generation in Europe and Israel.

“Nimrod Goor will add significant depth to our investment committee, and his extensive experience in philanthropy in both the United States and Israel will complement the Foundation’s grant strategies,” noted Rachel Garbow Monroe, Weinberg Foundation President and CEO. “His appointment underscores the Foundation’s commitment to securing extraordinary talent at both the Board and professional levels. With Nimrod’s appointment, the Board is now in a position to provide many years of strong leadership and continuity for the Foundation.”

Prior to Helios, Mr. Goor was a Partner at Precede Technologies, which invested in the clean technology sector. He has held multiple managerial positions in various technology and aerospace companies in the US and Israel, including Model N (“MODN” NYSE), MedSim medical simulation and Banner Aerospace (“BAR” NYSE). In addition to his business activities, Mr. Goor has been engaged in various nonprofit organizations in the US and Israel, including the San Francisco Federation, AIPAC, and Hausner Jewish Community Day School in Palo Alto, California. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Gvanim Association in Sderot, Israel, as well as a Board Member at the Shalom Hartman Institute. He is also a member of the Steering Committee of The American Jewish Joint Distribution’s Lay Leadership Center in Israel. Mr. Goor served seven years with the Israeli Air Force as a combat pilot. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from Tel-Aviv and California Coast University, as well as an MBA from the Harvard School of Business Administration. Mr. Goor is a graduate of the Wexner Heritage Program from San Francisco. He and his wife, Dorothy Goor, are the parents of three children.

About The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, one of the 50 largest private charitable foundations in the United States, is dedicated to meeting the basic needs of vulnerable people and families experiencing poverty. In 2019, the Foundation will provide approximately $125 million in grants to nonprofits that provide direct services in the areas of Housing, Health, Jobs, Education, and Community Services. The Foundation’s priority communities include Baltimore, Chicago, Hawaiʿi, Israel, New York City, Northeastern Pennsylvania, San Francisco, and Rural Communities (primarily rural areas within proximity to priority communities). The Foundation’s trustees include Robert T. Kelly, Jr., Board Chair; Ambassador Fay Hartog-Levin (Ret.); Paula B. Pretlow; Gordon Berlin, and Nimrod Goor. Rachel Garbow Monroe serves as President and CEO. For more information, please visit www.hjweinbergfoundation.org.

