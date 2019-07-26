Vivo Announces Expansion Plan into Middle East and Africa Markets

Bringing a range of innovative and stylish products to more consumers around the world

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Vivo today announced its expansion plan into the Middle East and Africa markets and will soon launch its latest Y series smartphones in the region. As part of its global expansion, Vivo’s products are now available in UAE and Morocco, with Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to follow suit in the coming months.

Building on the success of the wildly popular V15 and NEX in markets across Asia which has propelled its return to the world’s top 5 smartphone makers, according to IDC, Vivo is continuing its mission to bring innovative and stylish products to more consumers around the world. According to Counterpoint Research, the smartphone market in the Middle East and Africa has increased by 6% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2019, while the feature phone market decreased by 6% (YoY) during the same period, which demonstrates a growing demand for innovative smartphones in the region.

“Since our first entry into international markets in 2014, we have been dedicated to understanding the needs of consumers through in-depth research in an effort to bring innovative products and services to meet changing lifestyle needs,” said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of Vivo. “The Middle East and Africa markets are important to us, and we will tailor our approach with consumers’ needs in mind. The launch of Y series is just the beginning. We look forward to bringing our other widely popular products beyond Y series to consumers in the Middle East and Africa very soon.”

The Y series will be available in the Middle East and Africa markets progressively starting in UAE and Morocco. The Y12, Y15 and Y17 all provide a different balance of trendsetting design, powerful photography features and performance to consumers. From the 89% screen-to-body ratio, AI Triple Camera to the Magical Color Fusion design, the Y series is a perfect blend of technology and style usually only featured in premium smartphones.

Vivo has been breaking new ground in the mobile experience arena, from debuting the world’s first in-display fingerprint scanning technology to launching the industry-leading Elevating Front Camera smartphone, NEX. Vivo’s other popular series is the V series. Its latest V15Pro is the first model after the NEX to incorporate the industry’s first Elevating Front Camera, a clear example of Vivo’s commitment to bringing advanced technologies to consumers from all around the world and from all walks of life.

Vivo is also investing heavily in 5G and AI development. At the recent Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, the company announced its strategy to accelerate its innovations across smart devices and applications for the 5G era, and showcased a range of 5G applications and many more smart life scenarios, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovating for the next-generation mobile experience.

About Vivo

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in San Diego, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou and Taipei. These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design. Vivo has also set up 5 production bases around the world across China, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Vivo has over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world.