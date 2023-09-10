US occupation loots more Syrian oil from al-Jazeera

US occupation forces on Sunday looted and smuggled more Syrian resources to their bases in Iraqi territory, taking out a load of about 95 tankers of oil from al-Jazeera fields during the past 24 hours.

Local sources in al-Yaroubia, to the north-eastern side of the country, told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces brought out a convoy of vehicles to Iraqi territory via the illegal Mahmoudiya crossing, including 40 tankers loaded with Syrian oil stolen from al-Jazeera fields.

The sources added that the occupation troops brought out a convoy of 55 tankers loaded with stolen oil and transported it through the illegitimate al- Mahmoudiya crossing.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)

