US occupation loots more Syrian oil from al-Jazeera

Hasaka, US occupation forces looted 56 oil tankers from Syrian al-Jazeera region over the past hours. Local sources in al-Yaroubia, near the Iraqi border, told SANA reporter that a convoy for the US occupation made up of 56 tanker trucks loaded with Syrian oil left for Iraqi territory through the illegal Mahmoudiya crossing. In the same context, the US occupation forces brought out a convoy of 34 covered trucks, containers and large tankers, from their bases in Syria to their bases in northern Iraq via al-Walid illegal crossing. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency