US Central Command: We destroyed 6 drones and 3 Houthi boats

The US Central Command announced today, Saturday, that it had destroyed 6 drones and 3 boats belonging to the Houthi movement “Ansar Allah” during the past 24 hours.

It said in a statement: “During the past 24 hours, US Central Command forces succeeded in destroying 6 Houthi drones in an area under Houthi control in Yemen.”

It added: “US Central Command forces attacked and destroyed three Houthi drone boats operating off the coast of Yemen.”

The Central Command pointed out that “it was found that these weapons pose an imminent threat to US forces, coalition forces and commercial ships in the region, and these measures were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer,” according to the statement.

Media outlets affiliated with the Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) reported on Friday night that American and British aircraft launched several air strikes on Hodeidah International Airport in western Yemen.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency