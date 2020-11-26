US Blacklists Libyan Kani Group For Human Rights Violations

Breaking news
New York-The US has blacklisted the Libyan Kani group and its chief Mohamed Al Kani, after Russia last week blocked a UN Security Council to impose sanctions on the group on charges of human rights violations. US Treasury Secretary Stephen Montchin said Mohamed Al Kani and the Kani group had tortured and killed civilians in a cruel campaign in Libya. The sanctions came as part of the Majentsky law which allows the US Government to trace down human rights violators around the world.
Source: Libya News Agency
