Saturday, 28/11/2020 | 5:26 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Upcoming Constitutional Committee Meetings Offer Hope for Advancing Syria Peace Process, Deputy Special Envoy Tells Security Council
UNSMIL holds the second virtual meeting of the second round of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum
Stephanie Williams: Situation In Libya Still Is Fragile
Head Of Airport Authorities Discuss With Spanish Ambassador Cooperation With Spanish Companies
US Blacklists Libyan Kani Group For Human Rights Violations
You are here:  / General / US Blacklists Libyan Kani Group For Human Rights Violations

US Blacklists Libyan Kani Group For Human Rights Violations

November 26, 2020   

Post by relatedRelated post

New York-The US has blacklisted the Libyan Kani group and its chief Mohamed Al Kani, after Russia last week blocked a UN Security Council to impose sanctions on the group on charges of human rights violations. US Treasury Secretary Stephen Montchin said Mohamed Al Kani and the Kani group had tortured and killed civilians in a cruel campaign in Libya. The sanctions came as part of the Majentsky law which allows the US Government to trace down human rights violators around the world.

Source: Libya News Agency

-->

POST YOUR COMMENTS

   
   