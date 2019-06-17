US Army deploys Howler counter-UAS capability into the battlefield

KuRFS radar and Coyote UAS track and destroy drone threats

TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The U.S. Army recently announced that the Howler counter unmanned aerial system achieved Initial Operational Capability, putting critical protection against drones in the hands of soldiers.

Howler, a name coined by the U.S. Army, combines the capabilities of Raytheon’s Ku band radio frequency system multi-mission simultaneous radar and Coyote® unmanned aircraft system. The KuRFS advanced electronically scanned array acquires and tracks all size UAS threats. Coyote works with KuRFS using its advanced seeker and warhead to identify and eliminate UAS threats.

“We developed and fielded this system in just 17 months,” said Bryan Rosselli, vice president of Mission Systems and Sensors. “Detecting the drone threat is the first critical step in the counter-UAS kill chain. The combination of precise tracking and engagement of these two proven systems gives the U.S. Army a vital capability to defeat this constantly evolving threat.”

In addition to providing advanced situational awareness, precise discrimination and mobility to successfully counter UAS threats, Howler gives the Army singular flexibility to adapt to the quickly changing, multidimensional threat environment.

“Test after test proves that our Coyote is an integral solution for defeating the growing number of enemy drones in the skies above the battlefield,” said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. “Protecting soldiers on the ground is a top priority, and this new system truly delivers.”

Raytheon’s portfolio of sensors, and kinetic and non-kinetic effectors networked into a command and control system covers the full counter-UAS kill chain.

