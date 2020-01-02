US Ambassador To Libya: Libya Will Be Able To Chart A Path Towards Stability And Unity

Tripoli-US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland has congratulated Libyan people on the new year, saying the US was committed to stand by the Libyans. In remarks posted to the Embassy's SMS page, Norland said 'on this occasion and in light of the difficult times that many Libyans currently face, my message to us is that the United States is committed to stand by you in your quest for peace, stability and a return to normal life.' 'The US Mission effort is centred on this goal and we stand ready to work with all Libyan leaders and citizens who remain committed to bringing an end to the fighting in Tripoli and support international efforts in achieving a negotiated political solution to the Libyan crisis, Norland said.

Source: Libya News Agency