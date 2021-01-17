UNSMIL Reveals Details Of Advisory Committee’s Proposal On Mechanism For Selecting The Interim Authority

Tripoli- The Acting Special Representative Of The United Nations Secretary-General, Stephaney Williams, Said Saturday, That Each Electoral College Will Name Its Representative To The Presidential Council Separately, Relying On The Principle Of Consensus In Choosing By 70%. This Is Based On The Proposal Reached By The Consultative Committee Of The Forum For Political Dialogue Regarding The Mechanism For Selecting The Interim Executive Authority.

At a press conference held Saturday evening, Williams said if this is not possible, lists will be formed from all regions. Each list will be made up of four people, each of whom determines the position for which he/she is running, namely the presidency of the Presidency Council, membership of the Presidential Council, or Prime Minister.

In order to enter the list to vote in the hall of the Forum for Political Dialogue, it must obtain 17 recommendations: 8 from the West, 6 from the East and 3 from the South, provided the list gets 60% of the votes in the hall wins in the first round, and if none of the lists gets on this percentage, the two lists which obtain the highest percentage will compete in the second round, provided that the list that wins 50% + 1 will be selected in the plenary session, she added.

Source: Libya News Agency