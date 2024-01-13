UNSMIL conducts a workshop on security sector reform and governance.

Tripoli: The workshop held by UNSMIL commended the decisive role of the Joint Military Committee (5+5) in implementing the ceasefire agreement concluded in October 2020. The workshop was participated by members of the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) with military, security, and civil society actors on advancing security sector reform and governance in Libya. UNSMIL stated on its website that the workshop discussed the role of legislative bodies and civil society in security sector reform and the importance of coordination between all parties concerned with this reform. The workshop, which was held on January 9 and 10, concluded with recommendations from the HoR and HCS participants, setting out principles and steps in the common pursuit of effective security reform in Libya. The mission said that moving forward, the HoR and HCS participants are encouraged to explore the possibility of translating some of their key recommendations into legislation aimed at addressing current security challenges identified during the workshop. Source: Libyan News Agency