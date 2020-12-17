- ticket title
- UNSMIL Commends CBL Approval Of New Exchange Rate.
- Pashagha Discuss Security Cooperation With US Ambassador.
- Mi’tig Meets US Ambassador.
- GNA Defense Minister Discuss Implementation Of Military Agreement With Italian Ambassador.
- Italian Foreign Minister: We Will Continue To Support The Stabilization Process In Libya.
December 17, 2020
Tripoli, 16 December 2020(Lana) The UN Support Mission in Libya UNSMIL has commended the decision by Central Bank of Libya approving an amended exchange rate of the Libyan dinar against the US dollar. In a statement posted to its SMS page UNSMIL described the move as a ‘positive step towards alleviating the suffering of the Libyan people, and a good sign that the sovereign institution was steering towards unification.’ The UN Acting Special Envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams stressed that ‘time has come for all Libyans, particularly the active politicians to demonstrate courage, commitment and leadership, to put their personal interests aside for the sake of the Libyan people, and to restore the country’s sovereignty and democratic legitimacy of its institutions. =Lana=
