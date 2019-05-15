Universal Fibers Opens New Plant Facility in Europe

GORZÓW WIELKOPOLSKI, Poland, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Universal Fibers, Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new plant in Europe on May 13, 2019. The event was attended by Universal Fibers’ global customers and industry partners as well as leaders and officials from Gorzów Wielkopolski, Poland.

“In support of our honored customers in Europe, we are thrilled to be opening our newest manufacturing facility here in Poland,” said Marc Ammen, CEO of Universal Fiber Systems. “This aligns with our strategy for global growth which began in 2009 with expansion into Asia and later in the U.K. Since then, customer response has been tremendous and we are winning in partnership with our industry leading products, quality and service.”

The plant is fully integrated from extrusion to finished yarns in multiple chemistries including type 6 and 66 nylon, and serves Europe carpet manufactures in commercial, residential and automotive segments. “This new facility marks another investment in our commitment to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers,” said Phil Harmon, President of Universal Fibers. “As a global company, our leading technologies from the U.S. and Asia are now deployed locally in the European market. We couldn’t be more pleased with this investment and the platform it provides Universal Fibers to expand in the region.”

“Universal Fibers is one of two business units within Universal Fiber Systems,” said Marc Ammen. “As our corporate portfolio continues to expand, this plant furthers synergy opportunities currently in place in the U.S., Europe and China for our second business unit, Premiere Fibers.”

About Universal Fibers, Inc.: Universal Fibers, Inc. is one of two business units within Universal Fiber Systems, LLC , with Premiere Fibers, Inc. the second business unit. Based in Bristol, Virginia USA with manufacturing facilities in Europe, Thailand and China, Universal Fibers, Inc. is a global leader in the production of high quality, solution-dyed synthetic filament-based fibers for the flooring, transportation and industrial fibers industries.

