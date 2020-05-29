United Nations: The Flow Of Arms To Libya In The Past Few Weeks Heralds The Expansion Of The Fighting

New York May- The United Nations has announced its follow-up to recent reports of a massive influx of arms and military equipment in support of both sides of the Libyan conflict. The agency France Presse quoted, Thursday, a spokesman for the organization, “Stephen Dujarric” as saying that the organization is concerned about the news coming from Libya, calling on all countries to respect the UN embargo imposed on sending weapons to Libya. The UN spokesperson acknowledged that the information received regarding violations of this ban has increased significantly in the past few weeks, with almost daily transfers of weapons by air, land and sea. “Dujarric” stressed that this increase in violations of the arms embargo will only intensify and widen the circle of fighting, which will lead to severe consequences for the Libyan people.

