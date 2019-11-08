UNHCR Update Libya (8 November 2019 ) [EN/AR]

Population movements

As of 8 November, 8,155 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya during 100 operations. Overall, the number of disembarkation events so far this year drastically decreased when compared to data collected during the same period in 2018 (14,560 individuals). During October, 1,113 refugees and migrants disembarked in Tripoli (703 individuals), Al Khums (183 individuals), Tajoura (179 individuals), and Zwara (48 individuals). UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps provided medical assistance and core-relief items (CRIs) to persons at disembarkation points. Recently, boats have been departing from areas west of Tripoli near Zwara and east of Tripoli near Garabulli.

UNHCR response

There are over 1,200 individuals hosted at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli. Since last week, some 400 persons from Abu Salim detention centre and urban areas spontaneously entered the GDF requesting access to improved services and solutions such as resettlement or evacuation. Over the past few days, UNHCR, together with IOM, UNICEF and WFP provided needed assistance inside the facility including core-relief items and food with the view of ensuring calm. UNHCR also counselled the group on the assistance available at the Community Day Centre in Gurji such as primary healthcare, psychosocial support, CRIs and cash. UNHCR stands ready to support this group in urban areas as no solutions out of Libya are now available for them.

UNHCR together with its partners IMC and CESVI is assisting urban refugees at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Gurji. This week, UNHCR and partners assisted over 750 refugees and asylum-seekers, including a group of 116 persons recently released from Triq Al Sikka detention centre. UNHCR and partners are providing medical assistance, psychosocial support, CRIs and cash. UNHCR is also conducting registration activities at the CDC. So far in 2019, UNHCR and partners have conducted over 8,300 medical consultations and assisted more than 1,800 refugees with cash-based interventions.

UNHCR continues to assist internally displaced persons and returnees by implementing quick impact projects (QIPs). QIPs are small, rapidly implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful coexistence between those displaced and their hosting communities, and to strengthen the resilience of these communities. So far in 2019, UNHCR has implemented more than 20 projects supporting education and health facilities for IDPs and host communities throughout Libya. These projects also include rehabilitation of public facilities, provision of generators and ambulances to hospitals.

