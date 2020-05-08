UNHCR Update Libya (8 May 2020)

Population movement

As of 8 May, 3,078 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. So far this year, 809 persons of concern (PoCs) to UNHCR have disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to provide medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) at the disembarkation points.

UNHCR response

Thanks to humanitarian waivers from the authorities and a less restrictive curfew in Tripoli, the Community Day Centre (CDC) and the Serraj Registration Centre are once more active. The delivery of services is still by appointment-only and social distancing measures for COVID-19 are being respected. Current opening times reflect the schedule of public services during the month of Ramadan (0900 to 1400). This week, registration hotlines received 111 calls (encompassing 226 family members). UNHCR through its partner, IRC, continues to provide medical assistance at the CDC including primary healthcare consultations and medical referrals to secondary hospitals. So far this year, more than 1,400 medical consultations were provided at the CDC.

On 6 May, UNHCR and its partners, LibAid and IRC, conducted a distribution campaign of CRIs that targeted 219 refugees and asylum-seekers (including 85 women) living in Gergaresh district in Tripoli, where many PoCs reside. This was the third such distribution to take place last week where some 460 refugees and asylum-seekers received assistance including food baskets, hygiene kits, jerry cans and water purification tablets (the latter provided by sister agency, UNICEF). The campaign is part of a series of onsite distributions during Ramadan, targeting 4,000 persons. It is part of UNHCR’s strategy to diversify its urban assistance. Periodic assessments highlight the worrying socio-economic impact of COVID-19, which is compounding the vulnerability of refugees. Data suggests that since the end of March, a significant proportion have lost their jobs, particularly those who relied on temporary employment and daily labour, e.g. working on construction sites. With increasing prices of basic food and commodities, many PoCs cannot afford even the most basic items essential for day-to-day living.

UNHCR continues to conduct protection monitoring visits to detention centres in Libya. These visits allow UNHCR to access the conditions of its PoCs who are being held in detention; provide protection services such as registration and identifying vulnerable cases for durable solutions; and providing assistance including CRIs. As of 8 May, UNHCR has undertaken 155 protection monitoring visits to detention centres.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees