UNHCR is deeply saddened by the deaths of two Eritrean asylum-seekers in Tripoli, Libya

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply saddened by the deaths of two Eritrean asylum-seekers, who are reported to have been shot inside their accommodation in Tripoli on Thursday, 9 January.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends.

The circumstances of this incident are still unclear. The two asylum-seekers were among the 4,000 Eritrean asylum-seekers and refugees who have been registered by UNHCR and live in urban areas in Libya.

UNHCR is in close communication with the Eritrean community and with relevant authorities, and will provide all necessary assistance.

These two deaths are a terrible reminder of the worsening security situation in Libya since April, which has left many civilians killed or injured. Last week, shelling took place near to the Gathering and Departure Facility in Tripoli showing there is no safe place for refugees and asylum-seekers in Tripoli right now.

We reiterate our call to provide more additional resettlement places to allow us to safely evacuate refugees from Libya.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees