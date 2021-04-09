Undersecretary Of The Interior Ministry For Immigration Affairs Meets With The Regional Coordinator For Immigration At The Embassy Of The Netherlands.

Tripoli, The Undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior for Illegal Immigration Affairs, Muhammad Al-Shaibani, met Thursday, with Mrs. Mary Sophie Vollmer, the Regional Coordinator for Immigration at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During the meeting held at the office of the Ministry of Interior in Tripoli, all obstacles and problems facing the functioning of the security services of the Ministry of Interior concerned with combating the phenomenon of illegal immigration were discussed and the possibility of finding solutions to it.

Al-Shaibani called for the need to develop a unified work strategy that includes all countries and organizations working to deport them to their countries or improve the humanitarian conditions of these immigrants, whether those inside the centers establish a model center according to international standards or those outside these centers by qualifying and integrating them to work in the local Libyan market in a way that guarantees them comfortable life.

Source: Libyan News Agency