UN Tunisia Representative: Resorting To Military Options Does Not Realize Libyan People’ A Demands

New York- Tunisia asserted that resorting to Military Options Does not Realize Libyan People' a Demands for freedom and reform. The state of relapse to military confrontation stepped up complexity of the crisis and hampered settlement track in Libya, It said. Tunisia representative renewed his call to all Libyan parties to be committed to the truce, stressing that solving the Libyan crisis cannot be military. Tunis underscored the importance of Berlin Conference welcoming its outcome. It underlined the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries to contribute the escalation of conflict, expressing support for the UN efforts especially the three-phase initiative of the Libyan crisis. Tunisia renewed its emphasis on the importance of doubling of efforts to help Libyans rebuild their state and preserve their country.

Source: Libya News Agency