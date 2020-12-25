UN Mission In Libya Committed To End Foreign Interventions.

Tripoli, December 25, 2020 – Lana – The United Nations support mission in Libya ‘UNSMIL’, confirmed its commitment to help the Libyans in building their united country, and able to work with all to protect the Libyan people and their fortune, also to re-establish their integrity and to end foreign interventions. This came in a statement to congratulate the Libyans by the 69th anniversary of independence, and encouraging all Libyans inside the country and out, to unite efforts for the sake of the national elections scheduled on December 24th 2021, as indicated in the roadmap that was considered by the members of the Libyan political dialogue forum. The UN mission in a statement on its website stressed, on the importance of construction in all directions, through ending the fighting, and go forward to completely execute the comprehensive ceasefire agreement, to establish trust. It also confirmed the necessity to improve economy, and to look forward for a brighter future that the Libyan people could live in peace and prosperity. The UNSMIL calls the Libyans to unite their efforts and take brave steps towards national reconciliation, to build a united country. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency