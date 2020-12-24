UN Delegation Visits Tuergha.

Misrata, 24 December 2020(Lana) A joint delegation which included Deputy UN Special Representative, the resident Representative of UN Development Program in Libya, and a representative of UNICEF have visited the city of Tuergha on Wednesday as part of the follow up on the progress that has been made thus far to restore stability in the city with assistance of Libya Stability Fund affiliated with UN Development Program in Libya. The Deputy Head of the Mission, and the Resident Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs in Libya Yaqub A Helw said ‘peace creates major opportunities ..and the reconciliation between Tuergha and Misrata is a prove how can peace make things possible.’ On her part, the resident Representative of UN Development Program in Libya said ‘peace, healthcare and security are three fundamental needs for voluntary return of displaced families. ‘We are proud to have extended the necessary support to Tuergha to create the suitable conditions for voluntary return, including the economic field and means of living.’ =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency