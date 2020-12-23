UN Delegation Visits Misrata.

Misrata, 23 December 2020(Lana) A UN delegation visited the city of Misrata on Tuesday where they were welcomed by the Mayor of Misrata Brigadier Mahmoud Al Sgoutri, and his deputy. The delegation included Deputy UN Special Representative, the resident Representative of UN Development Program in Libya, his deputy and a representative of UNICEF. The issue of displaced people was discussed at the meeting. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency