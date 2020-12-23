Breaking news
- ticket title
- UNHCR Regional Bureau for Europe – Europe situations: Data and trends: Arrivals and displaced populations (November 2020)
- UNHCR MENA Quarterly Regional Cash Assistance Monitoring Update July to September 2020 (Q3)
- UNHCR Global COVID-19 Emergency Response, 22 December 2020
- UN Delegation Visits Misrata.
- Presidency Council Announces Thursday Official Holiday Marking Independence Day.
UN Delegation Visits Misrata.December 23, 2020
Misrata, 23 December 2020(Lana) A UN delegation visited the city of Misrata on Tuesday where they were welcomed by the Mayor of Misrata Brigadier Mahmoud Al Sgoutri, and his deputy. The delegation included Deputy UN Special Representative, the resident Representative of UN Development Program in Libya, his deputy and a representative of UNICEF. The issue of displaced people was discussed at the meeting. =Lana=
Source: Libyan News Agency
POST YOUR COMMENTS
You must be logged in to post a comment.