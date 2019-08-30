UN chief fears ‘full civil war’ in Libya

UNITED NATIONS� UN Secretary

General Antonio Guterres said that he fears Libya will end up in a

full civil war unless moves are soon made to end the conflict.

Unless action is taken in the near term, it is highly likely that the

current conflict will escalate into full civil war, Guterres said in the

report.

He acknowledged the need for the support of the international community in finding a political solution for the country, where forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to take the capital Tripoli from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in early April.

I urge all parties to stop using explosive weapons, including by aerial

bombardment or shelling, in populated areas because of their likely

indiscriminate effects, the secretary general wrote.

Fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli has left 1,000 people dead and

displaced 120,000 since the start of Haftar's offensive.

A political solution to the Libyan conflict requires the full and united

support of the international community, Guterres said.

I am concerned by the presence of foreign fighters and mercenaries being

employed by parties to the conflict in Libya as well as by the influx of

weapons to the country, he said, calling for strict adherence to an arms

embargo in place since 2011.

UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame has also denounced such external

interference, in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde.

When I bring this situation up to the Security Council, he said, I do

not find that there is the necessary unity to sanction such behaviors, which

contradict both the sovereignty of the country and related UN resolutions.

According to Salame, these interferences encourage opposing parties

within Libya to keep fighting.

Government of National Accord chief Fayed al-Sarraj is supported by Turkey and Qatar, while Haftar is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and has received political support from the US, Russia and France.

In his report, Guterres also expressed concern for refugees and migrants in

Libya.

Refugees and migrants in Libya should be released and provided with safe

shelter until their asylum claims can be processed or they can be provided

with safe repatriation assistance for reunification with their families, he

said.

