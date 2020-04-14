UN-Backed Libyan Gov’t Takes Four More Cities From East-Based Army

TRIPOLI– The UN-backed Libyan government, said that, its forces took four more cities from the rival east-based army.

“Our brave forces took complete control of Al-Ajaylat, Aljmail, Riqdalin, and Zolton, and are now chasing the fleeing terrorist militias,” said Mohamed Gonono, spokesman of the UN-backed government forces.

Earlier in the day, Gonono announced the takeover of the northwestern cities of Sabratha and Surman from the east-based army, which had been in control of both coastal cities since Apr, 2019.

Since the outbreak of conflict in Apr, 2019, between the east-based army and the UN-backed government in and around the capital Tripoli, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has documented at least 356 civilian deaths and 329 injuries.

Since the beginning of the conflict, nearly 150,000 people in and around Tripoli have been forced to flee their homes, with 345,000 civilians remaining in front-line areas and some 749,000 living in conflict-affected areas, according to UNSMIL.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs