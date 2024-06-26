UAE President, Indonesian counterpart hold phone call



Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, held a phone call today with Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia.

The discussion focused on bilateral cooperation and strategic relations between the two countries, including economic and investment cooperation that fosters sustainable development and prosperity while benefiting the peoples of both nations, WAM reported.

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Source: Bahrain News Agency