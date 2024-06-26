Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

UAE President, Indonesian counterpart hold phone call

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp


Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, held a phone call today with Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia.

The discussion focused on bilateral cooperation and strategic relations between the two countries, including economic and investment cooperation that fosters sustainable development and prosperity while benefiting the peoples of both nations, WAM reported.

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Source: Bahrain News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.